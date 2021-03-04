‘Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron Joins Blumhouse’s ‘Vengeance’

J. Smith-Cameron, best known for her scene-stealing role in the Emmy-winning series Succession, is set to join the Blumhouse thriller Vengeance, B.J. Novak’s directorial debut. Besides directing, Novak also penned the script and is starring in the pic. Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher and Boyd Holbrook are also on board.

Jason Blum is producing the pic via his Blumhouse banner, along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer. Leigh Kilton-Smith, Chris Warner, and Novak are executive producers.

As usual with any Blumhouse pic, the logline is being kept underwraps. The film is currently filming in Santa Fe.

Smith Cameron’s career has spanned over four decades. J. can currently be seen as a series regular on the critically acclaimed HBO series Succession, which is currently in production on its third season. Her portrayal of Gerri Kellman, Waystar Royco’s General Counsel, has garnered praise from critics and has quickly become a fan favorite. In film, J. starred in the Sundance-winner Christina Choe’s film Nancy opposite Andrea Riseborough, Steve Buscemi, and John Leguizamo. Her striking portrayal of a mother whose child goes missing three decades prior garnered her an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress. J.’s wide range of film credits include Margaret, No Pay, Nudity and Christine.

She is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Gersh. Collider first reported the news.