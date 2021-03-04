Storm Reid In Talks To Star In ‘Searching’ Sequel For Sony’s Stage 6 Films

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria star Storm Reid is in negotiations to star in the sequel to the Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Film box-office hit Searching. Will Merrick and Nick Johnson will direct the sequel, which will have a similar theme to the original that starred John Cho, but tell a different story.

Sony had no comment on Reid’s involvement.

Searching 2‘s plot is still under wraps, but it will feature a new set of characters and an evolved Screenlife thriller format where the story plays out on the screens of the characters’ devices. The original starred Cho as a dad who breaks into his daughter’s computer when she goes missing, in a desperate attempt to track her down.

The film is being produced by Natalie Qasabian, Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian of Search Party, Adam Sidman, and digital filmmaking guru Timur Bekmambetov who also produced the first movie. Jo Henriquez is executive producing and Congyu E is co-producing. Merrick and Johnson wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Sev Ohanian and Chaganty. The studio is aiming for a spring production start.

Sony’s Stage 6 Films and Screen Gems released Searching in 2018 after it had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Chaganty and produced by Bekmambetov, Ohanian, Qasabian & Adam Sidman, the Screenlife film received rave reviews and earned over $75 million worldwide.

Besides Euphoria, Reid is best known for her breakthrough role in Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time opposite Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine. Other recent credits include Don’t Leg Go and The Invisible Man. She can be seen next in Warner Bros. The Suicide Squad. She also recently joined Kevin Bacon in the drama One Way.

She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson.