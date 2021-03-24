Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Elevates Sarah Monteith To CEO After Christine Langan’s Exit

Baby Cow, the UK production company founded by Steve Coogan, has promoted managing director Sarah Monteith to CEO following the departure of Christine Langan last November.

Monteith will step up with immediate effect having joined Baby Cow in May 2020 from BBC Studios, where she was interim chief marketing officer and global director of brand and content marketing. She will work closely with Coogan to lead the company.

Baby Cow has a number of high-profile projects on its slate, including Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s #MeToo comedy Chivalry, which is poised to shoot in LA for Channel 4. It is also in production on The Witchfinder for BBC Two, while films The Fantastic Flitcrofts, starring Mark Rylance, and The Lost King are also in the works.

Monteith said: “I feel beyond privileged to work alongside Steve to grow this great British indie. Baby Cow is rare; it’s more than a production company, it’s an international brand, with enviable global fandom. It’s where difference thrives; different voices, different stories, different approaches.

Coogan added: “Sarah and I share the same vision for Baby Cow and our roles complement each other perfectly. There is a real clarity and enthusiasm. We have accumulated a war chest of distinctive, timely material that we have already started to shoot.”

Further to her appointment, Monteith has hired consultant Asha Amster as Baby Cow’s chief operating officer. Langan left last year to establish Bonnie Productions.