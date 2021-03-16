Unanimous Media Promotes Jenelle Lindsay To Film & TV EVP, Hires Brian Tetsuro Ivie As Creative Producer

NBA champion Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton’s Unanimous Media has upped creative executive Jenelle Lindsay to Film and Television EVP and tapped documentary filmmaker Brian Tetsuro Ivie as Creative Producer for Film and Television.

Lindsay was the first hire for Unanimous Media in July 2018. She began her career writing for television before joining Endemol USA where she came in as VP of Development. Lindsay then joined Katalyst Media and Sony Pictures Television where she served as SVP of Development. With over 22 years of production, development and storytelling experience she has been instrumental in building the Unanimous development slate.



As creative producer, Ivie will oversee a slate of film, television and documentary projects, along with developing several of his own in-house. He will also be heading the faith vertical for Unanimous in collaboration with Lindsay, Peyton and Curry. Unanimous already found early box office success with its film Breakthrough ($50.4M WW) as well as critical acclaim with its documentary Emanuel directed by Ivie. As the curator of Unanimous’ aspirational and faith slate, Ivie will continue Unanimous’ mission for diverse and inclusive spirituality fare.

“Jenelle has fantastic taste and instinct on what will works within our mandate and she been an integral part of our growth since we launched and we lean on her and her 22 years of experience to really spearhead all aspects of the company forward,” stated Peyton and Curry. “We have been big fans of Brian since we partnered on Emanuel and are excited for him to join the team here at Unanimous. We believe his shared passion and perspective will amplify Unanimous’ mission to inspire and educate.”

For Ivie’s debut launch projects with Unanimous, he is developing Cancer Alley, a documentary feature following a series of families living in what is considered the most contaminated place in America and The Gentlemen, a true story set in the world of high school step.

“I feel so lucky to work at Unanimous,” Lindsay said. “More than Stephen’s incredible basketball skills, we admire his values that guide the company and we try to operate with the same humility. Erick has brought together a wonderful team focused on finding content that impacts and inspires, and we’re excited for our next batch of projects with partners who have the same vision.”

“I believe that media can change lives because it changed mine,” Ivie said. “I’m excited to partner with Unanimous to make films and tv shows that do more than entertain.”

Ivie is represented by Michael Van Dyck at Inspired Entertainment & CAA.