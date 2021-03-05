Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media Looks To Boost Diverse Voices With New Development Venture

Unanimous Media, Stephen Curry’s production company, has launched Pathways Alliance, a venture to bolster diverse voices across TV, film, documentaries and podcasts.

The company, which produces ABC’s Holey Moley and is developing a TV remake of Finding Forrester for NBC, has selected two authors to begin with to give production experience as a way of finding new stories.

The first group of selected authors includes Wes Moore, who wrote The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates and Cole Brown, who wrote Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World.

The authors, who have previously been part of Curry’s Underrated Book Club, will work with Unanimous Media over an 18-month period to create projects across mediums.

The venture will be run by Kalyna Kutny, who previously worked at Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and HBO Films, where she worked on Liberace, Too Big To Fail and Game Change.

Unanimous Media co-founder and chief creative officer Erick Peyton said, “Stephen and I wanted to launch an initiative where we could work with authors to not just option their material but wholly invest in them. By tapping into our relationships and partnerships, we are able to amplify these authors and create a platform for their ideas to be developed and heard. Unanimous is creating a media ecosystem in TV, film and audio and it is important that we shepherd new voices into that system.”

“I am thrilled to be selected as the inaugural member of Pathways Alliance. Stories promote action, and at a time where storytelling and content creation is more important than ever before, I am honored to work with a team that is committed to making the world stronger one platform at a time” added Moore.