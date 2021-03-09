Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel Recap Oprah’s “Riveting” Interview With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The drama surrounding the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the latest hot topic for late night television as hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel recapped the bombshell interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey.

“If you didn’t catch it, things got real, real quick,” Colbert said during his opening monologue on Monday.

During the Sunday tell-all, Markle and Prince Harry unearthed the questionable treatment they received from various members of the Royal Family. In the interview Markle told Oprah she endured harsh mental health troubles and racist attitudes. Of the issues discussed during Sunday’s interview, a conversation about how dark-skinned the couple’s son Archie would be, caught the most eyes, including Colbert’s.

Related Story John Oliver's Advice To Meghan Markle About Royal Family Resurfaces Upon Oprah Winfrey Interview

“I’m gonna go on a limb here and say there’s a possibility that this medieval, selective breeding program might be racist,” Colbert said.

While a number of viewers, 17 million Americans to be exact, tuned in for the drama, many celebrated Winfrey’s interview skills. The Late Show host lauded Winfrey for the “amazing interview.”

Also praising the television icon for her skills was Jimmy Kimmel, who wished that “there was a way these Oprah specials could vaccinate us too.” The Jimmy Kimmel Live host, who said he initially had no interest in watching the CBS special, found the interview to be a “riveting two hours.”

In recapping the explosive conversation, Kimmel took shots at more than just the royal family.

“Harry made a number of startling accusations, the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo vigorously denied all of them, just out of reflex today,” Kimmel quipped.

The late night host also took on the monarchy’s inability to grant Archie security, its concern about the baby’s skin and the alleged racist actions against the former royal couple.

“Harry said racism was a big part of their decision to leave,” Kimmel continued. “You know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to American to get away from racism.

Watch Colbert’s segment above, and Kimmel’s below.