Stephanie Ito Leaving Paramount Pictures Post-Production Post

Following closely on the heels of colleague Lee Rosenthal, Stephanie Ito is leaving Paramount Pictures. She oversaw all aspects of post-production and was the first female president of that department at any studio.

Sources said that Ito and Rosenthal might join a streamer in short order.

Paramount Pictures chief Emma Watts has confirmed the exit in an internal memo. Here it is;

Date: March 17, 2021 at 11:23:09 AM PDT

DATE: March 17th, 2021

I am writing to inform you that our dear colleague Stephanie Ito is leaving Paramount Pictures. Stephanie has been a pivotal leader during her time at Paramount, overseeing all aspects of post-production, and making her mark as the first female president of post-production at any major studio. During her time at the studio, she has been instrumental in many of Paramount’s greatest successes, including such recent hits as Mission: Impossible—Fallout, A Quiet Place and Sonic the Hedgehog, among so many others.

We wish Stephanie the very best and look forward to watching her continued success.

Emma