Stephanie Ito Leaving Paramount Pictures Post-Production Post

Following closely on the heels of colleague Lee Rosenthal, Stephanie Ito is leaving Paramount Pictures. She oversaw all aspects of post-production and was the first female president of that department at any studio.
Sources said that Ito and Rosenthal might join a streamer in short order.
Paramount Pictures chief Emma Watts has confirmed the exit in an internal memo. Here it is;
From: Office of Emma Watts
Date: March 17, 2021 at 11:23:09 AM PDT
Subject: A Message From Emma Watts
TO: Paramount Employees
FROM: Emma Watts
DATE: March 17th, 2021
Dear All,
I am writing to inform you that our dear colleague Stephanie Ito is leaving Paramount Pictures. Stephanie has been a pivotal leader during her time at Paramount, overseeing all aspects of post-production, and making her mark as the first female president of post-production at any major studio. During her time at the studio, she has been instrumental in many of Paramount’s greatest successes, including such recent hits as Mission: Impossible—Fallout, A Quiet Place and Sonic the Hedgehog, among so many others.
We wish Stephanie the very best and look forward to watching her continued success.
Emma
