‘Station 19’: Khalilah Joi To Recur On ABC Firefighter Drama In Key Season 4 Plotline – First Look Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two years after Khalilah Joi guest starred in a powerful episode of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, she is returning to the Grey’s universe with a recurring role on spinoff Station 19.

On the firefighter drama, Joi will play a new character, Condola Vargas, an accomplished litigator who went to law school with Dean’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) sister, and with whom Dean has a romantic past. She’s whip-smart and effortlessly chic – owning every room she is in.

Condola will be helping Dean with his lawsuit against the police. At the end of last week’s episode, Dean revealed that he planned to sue the cops after he was tackled to the ground and arrested while he and his teammates were assisting a distraught mom looking for her kidnapped teenage daughter.

STATION 19 – Khalilah Joi as Condola Vargas ABC/Eric McCandless

“This is a major plot line going forward through our whole season,” Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner/executive producer Krista Vernoff told Deadline last week about the lawsuit storyline. “Our season is still living in May and June of 2020, and so, if you recall, in April, May, June of 2020, we were processing as a nation the death of George Floyd, and the uprising in the wake of that, and so, we are bravely confronting a lot of these issues moving forward on the show.”

George Floyd’s death will be incorporated on Station 19, and will be “very central” on the show for the rest of the season.

Joi portrayed a victim of sexual assault in Grey’s Anatomy‘s “Silent All These Years” Season 15 episode, which aired on March 28, 2019. It is very rare for an guest actor to come back as an entirely new character in the Shondaland universe, however Vernoff made a special request for Joi to return.

“Khalilah Joi was the heart and soul of ‘Silent All These Years’ and I wanted to work with her again just because she’s such an extraordinary artist. And I wanted to give her a chance to play a relatively pain-free character. It’s a joy to have her back!,” Vernoff said.

Joi will make her Station 19 debut in the Thursday, March 25 episode titled “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine.” In the episode, Vic’s love life is complicated again as she learns of a shocking secret. Meanwhile, Andy grows frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority and Maya struggles to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina’s old flames comes to visit.

Also guest starring in the episode are Sylvia Kwan as Dr. Mabel Tseng, Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz and Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. It stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca. The drama is produced by ABC Signature.

Joi’s previous credits also include a recurring role on Sorry For Your Loss and the role of Young Elizabeth on Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies.