‘Stateless’ EP Liz Watts Strikes Overall Deal With NBCU’s Matchbox Pictures

Liz Watts, exec producer of Netflix’s Cate Blanchett drama Stateless, has struck an overall deal with NBCUniversal International Studios’s Matchbox Pictures.

Watts, who is currently exec producing Tony Ayres and Belinda Chayko’s Australian megafires series Fires for Australian public broadcaster ABC, will develop and produce scripted series with The Slap producer.

Stateless launched on the streamer last year after its debut on Australia’s ABC. Watts’s other TV and film credits include miniseries The Kettering Incident, the Oscar-nominated Animal Kingdom, which was the basis for the TNT drama, The King for Netflix starring Timothée Chalamet, The True History of the Kelly Gang from director Justin Kurzel and starring Russell Crowe, and Cate Shortland’s Lore.

Watts’ feature development slate will remain outside of the deal.

Watts said, “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership and to be working more closely with the team at Matchbox. We share a commitment to create unique and compelling stories, which I look forward to showcasing to Australian and international audiences.”

Alastair McKinnon, Managing Director for Matchbox, added, “Liz’s incredible skill set and wealth of experience across film and TV make her the perfect addition to the exceptional talent we have at Matchbox. She has already been such a great creative partner, so I can’t wait to see what more we can do together to truly realise our ambitions of creating universal content.”