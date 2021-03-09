‘The West Wing’, ‘Thirtysomething’, ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Reunions Set For Stars In The House Anniversary Week

To mark its one-year anniversary on March 16, the Actors Fund benefit YouTube series Stars in the House will feature a special all-new week-long series of its popular reunion episodes, bringing together the casts of The West Wing, thirtysomething, Little House on the Prairie, Broadway’s Head Over Heels and other surprises.

Since launched by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley last year following Broadway’s Covid shutdown, more than 375 episodes of Stars In The House has raised over $715,000 for The Actors Fund, and an additional $200,000 for other charity organizations needing support throughout the pandemic.

thirtysomething

In a statement, Rudetsky and Wesley said, “We thought that after the first few weeks, contributions would dwindle and the show would be more about bringing some joy and positivity during these dark times. But the fact that we have been able to do both – deliver fun and financial support – is beyond our wildest dreams.”

The anniversary week kicks off Tuesday, March 16, with guests Annette Bening, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Manchester, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, and more. The episode will also include a tribute to two frontline workers who are regular viewers of the show, and appearances from four Stars In The House viewers who win a social media contest to join the episode.

The Broadway Head Over Heels reunion is set for the following night, with cast members Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York and Tom Alan Robbins.

The Little House on the Prairie cast episode takes place Thursday, March 18, with Melissa Gilbert, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, and more reuniting more than 45 years after the first episode aired.

The West Wing reunion is Friday, March 19, with Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Josh Malina, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Melissa Fitzgerald, and others.

The thirtysomething get-together will include Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, and Polly Draper.

All episodes will livestream at 8 p.m. ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com, and viewers will be able to ask questions live and donate to The Actors Fund.