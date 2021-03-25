‘Star Trek’ Producer Roddenberry Entertainment Launches ‘Fanaddicts’ Podcast With Clare Kramer & David Magidoff

EXCLUSIVE: Roddenberry Entertainment, the company behind the Star Trek universe, knows a thing or two about devoted fans. As such, it is launching a new podcast that sees celebrities dish about their favorite things.

Fanaddicts is hosted by Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Clare Kramer and The Morning Show actor David Magidoff.

Each episode will see a guest head down the rabbit hole of their favorite fixation from woodworking, puppetry, baking bread, or zorbing. Guests will include Tony Hale, Abigail Spencer, Phil LaMarr, Greg Grunberg, Katee Sackhoff, J. August Richards, Leonard Maltin and Danielle Fishel.

The series, which launches on April 22, is produced in partnership with podcast publisher ART19. It is exec produced by Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth with Kramer as producer and Collin Baker as Associate Producer. Elizabeth Joy Windom serves as Editor and Sound Engineer.

Roddenberry Entertainment has helped power the fan experience over the last 50 years; it was 1M Star Trek fans that helped save Star Trek from cancellation in 1969 and the show was also responsible for the first fan convention in 1972. Fanaddicts comes 100 years after the birth of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the company is looking to mark this centennial.

“Working in the worlds of science fiction, comic-cons and genre entertainment for as long as we have, it’s become quite clear that fandom is universal. Every person out there, even the famous ones, know what it is to love something the way our fans love Star Trek. Fanaddicts is just our way of shining a light on that truth, and finding the unity of that shared experience,” said head of Roddenberry Entertainment and exec producer Trevor Roth.

“We’re always selective about the podcasts that we partner with,” added ART19 chief revenue officer Lex Friedman. “Roddenberry hits all our sweet spots: high quality content, a legendary brand, and a chance with Fanaddicts to boldly offer listeners and advertisers alike more great shows to love.”

Listen to the trailer here.