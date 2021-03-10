‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Creators Kevin And Dan Hageman Ink Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winning animation writer/producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, creators, executive producers and showrunners of the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy, have signed an exclusive overall deal with CBS Studios, the studio behind the Paramount+/Nickelodeon animated series. Under the significant, multi-year pact, the Hagemans will continue on Star Trek: Prodigy and exclusively create and develop new television content for the studio.

Currently, the brothers are writing the feature film sequel to their 2019 Guillermo del Toro horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and a live-action feature adaptation of the classic arcade game Dragon’s Lair for Netflix with Ryan Reynolds attached to star.

Most recently, the Hagemans co-wrote the Golden Globe-nominated film The Croods: A New Age for DreamWorks Animation. They also were co-executive producers and showrunners of the Emmy-winning animated series Trollhunters for Del Toro and DWA. The brothers won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program and are now writing and executive producing the film finale, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

The prolific team, who describe themselves as “brothers and sworn blood enemies,” also co-wrote the story for blockbuster The LEGO Movie and went on to write and executive produce series LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu for Cartoon Network. Other theatrical credits include co-creating the story for the animated hit Hotel Transylvania, which spawned a franchise that includes three sequels and a television series.

“Dan and Kevin are brilliant creators and master storytellers,” CBS Studios president David Stapf said. “They have a unique gift for tapping into the human spirit through a lens of compelling characters, insight and humor. They’ve done an amazing job creating Star Trek: Prodigy for a younger audience, and we can’t wait for kids and families to discover and enjoy it. We feel so fortunate that they will make their home at CBS Studios.”

On Star Trek: Prodigy, the Hagemans are working closely with Alex Kurtzman, who oversees the Star Trek universe for CBS Studios. The overall deal allows the brothers to expand into new territory, live-action TV series.

“We’re overjoyed about our opportunity to work closely with David Stapf and his entire team at CBS Studios,” the duo said. “Since Alex Kurtzman made our introduction, we have felt nothing but trust and support while collaborating on Star Trek: Prodigy. Not only are we anticipating big things in animation, but the possibilities in the live-action space have us very excited as well.”

The Hagemans are managed by Trevor Engelson at Underground and also repped by Adam Kaller at Hansen Jacobson.