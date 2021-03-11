‘The Center Seat: 55 Years Of Star Trek’: History Channel Sets 8-Part Docuseries From The Nacelle Company

EXCLUSIVE: The Nacelle Company is boldly going where no man has gone before. Today it unveiled The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek, an eight-episode limited docuseries that it will produce for History Channel.

Created and directed by Nacelle founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss, The Center Seat is described as the ultimate deep dive into the world of Star Trek. Timed to coincide with the iconic sci-fi franchise’s 55th anniversary this year, it will offer Trekkies a behind-the-scenes look at pivotal moments in the franchise’s history — from its inception at Lucille Ball’s production company Desilu through recent film and television adaptations.

“Star Trek, from before I was 10 years old, gave me the closest thing I have to a code to follow in my life,” Volk-Weiss said. “If it wasn’t for the words ‘I don’t believe in the no-win scenario,’ I’d be very alone, broke, and miserable in this world. So to say this is a passion project would be a tremendous understatement.”

Each of the series’ episodes will feature interviews with cast, crew and experts in the realm of Star Trek, who will share fresh backstage stories and offer new insights into the saga. In this respect, no stone will be left unturned; it will even delve into lesser-known components of the franchise, including The Animated Series and Phase II.

Ian Roumain serves as showrunner and executive producer for The Center Seat. Gates McFadden, Cisco Henson and Mark Altman also serve as EPs.

Known for producing series including The Toys That Made Us and Down to Earth with Zac Efron, the Nacelle Company develops, produces and distributes narrative and documentary features, as well as series in both the scripted and unscripted arenas. Over the years, the company has partnered with such distributors as Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Discovery and others.