Annie “St. Vincent” Clark & Carrie Brownstein Sundance Feature ‘The Nowhere Inn’ Picked Up By IFC

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films has just taken North American rights to The Nowhere Inn from Topic Studios. The pic, a fractured commentary on reality, identity, and authenticity, is produced, written by, and stars Carrie Brownstein and Grammy winner Annie “St. Vincent” Clark. The Nowhere Inn also reps the feature directorial debut of frequent Portlandia collaborator and scribe Bill Benz.

The movie, which made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, marks the first feature length film in which Clark has simultaneously produced, starred and composed all the original music. A fall 2021 release is currently planned.

The Nowhere Inn is a metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and public persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives. Nine-time Emmy nominee Brownstein is real-life friends with St. Vincent, and the feature is the story of two close friends’ attempt to wrestle the truth out of a complex subject before the hall of mirrors that is their artistic lives devours them completely.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ EVP of Acquisitions and Productions Arianna Bocco with Deborah McIntosh at Endeavor Content and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bocco tells Deadline, “Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark brilliantly push the boundaries of how we communicate through film, music and comedy as only true artists can. We’re thrilled to take viewers to The Nowhere Inn and bring this unique and hilarious film to audiences and fans nationwide.”

“We are extremely proud of what we’ve created with The Nowhere Inn,” said Brownstein and Clark. “And we couldn’t imagine a better home and partner for it than IFC Films.”

Added Ryan Heller, SVP, Film & Acquisitions for Topic Studios, “It has been our true joy to collaborate with Annie, Carrie and Bill on this audacious labor or love and friendship. And we’re thrilled to be in such great hands with Arianna and the team at IFC Films who have made a virtue of delivering bold, genre-defying stories to audiences.”

Topic Studios financed the film and produced with Ways & Means and Crazy Galore. The film was produced by Jett Steiger, Lana Kim, Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein. Executive producers for Topic Studios are Michael Bloom, Ryan Heller and Maria Zuckerman. Adam Pincus and Bobcat Goldthwait also serve as EPs. Co-producers are Josh Bachove and Danny Harris. Topic Studios also recently produced and co-financed The Mauritanian which received awards season love last night at the Golden Globes with a supporting actress feature win for Jodie Foster.

Brownstein is the co-creator of sketch comedy series Portlandia which ran for eight seasons on IFC and won four Emmys. Her feature credits as an actress include Carol, The Oath, and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot as well as the TV series Transparent, Idiotsitter and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

St. Vincent’s self titled fourth solo won her a Grammy for Best Alternative Album, her first Grammy Award. She was the first solo female performer in 20 years to win a Grammy in that category. St. Vincent teased her new album last week with a series of vintage poster advertisements. The upcoming LP, titled Daddy’s Home, is dated to be release May 14 on Loma Vista.

Below is our interview from our Sundance studio with The Nowhere Inn: