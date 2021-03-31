Spring 2021 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

For TV, this typically is the lull period between the slew of winter program launches and the summer rush of originals. But spring is busier than ever this year as more and more series that restarted production in the fall after the Covid shutdown are ready to debut their new seasons.

That said, here is Deadline’s annual list of spring premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 150 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting from April 1 through June 15. The list includes a few one-off specials, such as awards shows, but not movies.

Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the list as more dates are revealed.

April 1:

The United States of Al (CBS, new comedy series)

Manifest (NBC, Season 3)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, new drama series)

The Moodys (Fox, Season 2)

Made for Love (HBO Max, new drama series)

Prank Encounters (Netflix, Season 2)

Worn Stories (Netflix, new docuseries)

Magical Andes (Netflix, new documentary series)

Top Chef (Bravo, Season 18)

Wipeout (TBS, new competition show revival)

Major League Baseball Opening Day (ESPN, live sports season premiere)

Creepshow (Shudder, Season 2)

The Great Pottery Throwdown (Paramount+, Season 4)

The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount+, new competition series)

Comedy Bars (All Def Women, new competition series)

Check the Chat (All Def Women, new pop culture series)

Momfessions (All Def Women, new shortform unscripted series)

The Touch Up (All Def Women, new talk show series)

Kanisha vs. Joncea (All Def Women, new competition series)

April 2:

Bellator MMA (Showtime, network premiere)

Sky High (Netflix, new documentary series)

Ready to Love (OWN, Season 4)

The Barbarian and the Troll (Nickelodeon, new animated series)

Murdoch Mysteries (Acorn, Season 14; U.S. premiere)

Moment of Truth (IMDb TV, new docuseries)

April 3:

Pit Bulls & Parolees (Discovery/Discovery+, Season 16)

Celebrity Sleepover (NBC O&O stations, new talk show series)

April 4:

27th Annual SAG Awards (TBS/TNT, live awards special)

Gangs of London (AMC, new drama series)

My Grandparents’ War (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Birdgirl (Adult Swim, new animated shortform series)

April 5:

Family Reunion (Netflix, Season 3)

Hemingway (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Reel South (PBS, Season 6)

Gutfeld! (Fox News Channel, new late-night comedy/news series)

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Channel, Season 2)

AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange (World Channel, Season 13)

Only Foals and Horses (Acorn, Season 1 of British docuseries; U.S. premiere)

April 6:

Chad (TBS, new comedy series)

Wild N’ Out (VH1, Season 15B)

April 7:

Home Economics (ABC, new comedy series)

Kung Fu (The CW, new drama series)

Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO, new docuseries)

Snabba Cash (Netflix, new drama series)

The Wedding Coach (Netflix, new docuseries)

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix, new docuseries)

Queen of the South (USA Network, Season 5; final season)

Making Good (BYUtv, Season 3)

April 8:

Rebel (ABC, new drama series)

No Activity (Paramount+, Season 4)

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, Season 2)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform, Season 2)

Chef Boot Camp (Food Network, new competition series)

Bringing Up Bates (UPtv, Season 10)

April 9:

Them (Amazon Prime, new anthology drama series)

April 10:

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN, Season 8; final season)

April 11:

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Season 6B)

The Nevers (HBO, new drama series)

BAFTA Awards (ABC, awards special)

Saints & Sinners (Bounce, Season 5)

The People v. the Klan: The Untold Story of Beulah Mae Donald (CNN, new docuseries)

Wild West Chronicles (INSP, new docuseries)

Pet Peeves (Revry, new comedy series)

April 12:

Miz & Mrs. (USA, Season 2B)

TechCheck (CNBC, new daily business news series)

Keeping Faith (Acorn, Season 3; final season)

April 13:

Prodigal Son (Fox, Season 2B)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix, new docuseries)

Kate & Koji (BritBox, Season 1 of British comedy; U.S. premiere)

Retro Tech (YouTube, Season 2)

April 14:

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix, new comedy series)

The Circle (Netflix, Season 2)

Bargain Block (HGTV, new docuseries)

April 15:

Younger (Paramount+, Season 7; final season)

Restaurant Recovery (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Wahl Street (HBO Max, new docuseries)

Spy City (AMC+, new drama series)

April 16:

Big Shot (Disney+, new dramedy series)

Van Helsing (Syfy, Season 5; final season)

The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+, new documentary series)

Tiny World (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Earth at Night in Color (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Netflix, new animated)

Frank of Ireland (Amazon Prime, new comedy series)

The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder, Season 3)

April 17:

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (Discovery+, new docuseries)

April 18:

Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS, live awards special)

Mare of Easttown (HBO, new drama limited series)

Godfather of Harlem (Epix, Season 2)

Couples Therapy (Showtime, Season 2)

Luis Miguel: The Series (Netflix, new unscripted series)

Snack Sized (History, new docuseries)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (A&E, new docuseries)

Confronting a Serial Killer (Starz, new docuseries)

April 19:

American Dad! (TBS, Season 18)

VH1 Couples Retreat (VH1, new docuseries; moved from March 29)

Black Ink Crew: New York (VH1, Season 8)

Off the Beaten Track (Acorn, Season 2; U.S. premiere)

The Parker Andersons (BYUtv, new comedy series)

Amelia Parker (BYUtv, new comedy series)

April 20:

Sasquatch (Hulu, new docuseries)

Cruel Summer (Freeform, new drama series)

Storage Wars (A&E, Season 13)

Hustle & Tow (A&E, new docuseries)

Izzy’s Koala World (Netflix, Season 2)

Chopped 420 (Food Network, new competition series)

April 21:

Zero (Netflix, new drama series)

April 22:

Rutherford Falls (Peacock, new comedy series)

Action Planet (Discovery+, new docuseries)

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix, new documentary series)

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (PBS, new documentary miniseries)

Big Trick Energy (TruTV, new unscripted series)

Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC, live awards special)

Bigger (BET+, Season 2)

The Bad Seed (Sundance Now, new drama series)

April 23:

Shadow and Bone (Netflix, new drama series)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max, Season 2)

Professional Fighters League (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, new season)

April 25:

93rd Annual Academy Awards (ABC, live awards special)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC/Discovery+, Season 6)

Top Gear (BBC America, Season 30)

Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst (Food Network, Season 22)

Extreme Sisters (TLC, new unscripted series)

April 26:

Inside Out (HGTV, new docuseries)

Bäckström (Acorn, Season 1 of Swedish drama series; U.S. premiere)

April 27:

Grace (BritBox, British drama miniseries; U.S. premiere)

April 28:

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, Season 4)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv, Season 2)

April 29:

Yasuke (Netflix, new anime series)

Deadhouse Dark (Shudder, new anthology horror series)

Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time (Discovery+, new cooking series)

Thin Ice (Sundance Now, Season 1 of Swedish drama series; U.S. premiere)

April 30:

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+, new drama series)

Pet Stars (Netflix, new docuseries)

The Innocent (Netflix, new drama series)

April TBA:

The Big Shot with Bethenny (HBO Max, new competition series)

Ellen’s Next Great Designer (HBO Max, new competition series)

Generation Hustle (HBO Max, new docuseries)

Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO Max, new docuseries)

May 2:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 6)

Pose (FX, Season 3; final season)

The Girlfriend Experience (Starz, Season 3)

Home Town Takeover (HGTV/Discovery+, new docuseries)

Good (BYUtv, Season 2)

May 3:

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrity Edition (PBS, Season 25)

Donkey Hodie (PBS, new children’s series)

May 4:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+, new animated series)

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo, Season 13)

May 6:

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo, Season 9)

May 7:

Dynasty (The CW, Season 4)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix, new drama series)

Shrill (Hulu, Season 3; final season)

May 9:

Ziwe (Showtime, new variety series)

May 12:

The Upshaws (Netflix, new comedy series)

May 14:

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime, new drama limited series)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+, Season 2)

Selena: The Series (Netflix, Season 2)

Trying (Apple TV+, Season 2)

Pride (FX, new documentary series)

May 16:

MTV Movie and TV Awards (MTV, live awards show)

Fall River (Epix, new docuseries)

Good Witch (Hallmark Channel, Season 7)

May 21:

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu, new animated comedy series)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix, Season 3)

May 23:

The Chi (Showtime, Season 4)

Black Monday (Showtime, Season 3)

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime, new comedy series)

May 28:

The Kominsky Method (Netflix, Season 3; final season)

Lucifer (Netflix, Season 5B)

May 31:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 13)

Housebroken (Fox, new animated comedy series)

Duncanville (Fox, Season 2)

Small Fortune (NBC, new competition series)

May TBA:

The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN, Season 8B; final season)

In Treatment (HBO, Season 4)

Baddies ATL (Zeus, new unscripted series)

June 1:

America’s Got Talent (NBC, Season 16)

June 3:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 13)

Making It (NBC, Season 3)

June 9:

In the Dark (The CW, Season 2)

June 11:

Loki (Disney+, new drama series)

Love, Victor (Hulu, Season 2)

Shrill (Hulu, Season 2)

June 14:

The Republic of Sarah (The CW, new drama series)