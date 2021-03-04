‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Show’ Gets Series Greenlight At Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has given an official series greenlight to SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff The Patrick Star Show. Nick has ordered 13 episodes of the animated series centered on SpongeBob’s best friend Patrick Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke. The series hails from the creative team behind the mothership series.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination. The series will debut this summer on Nickelodeon.

The announcement comes as the first SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, debuts today on Paramount+.

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

Related Story Nickelodeon Orders 'Transformers' Animated Series Based On Hasbro Franchise

Per Nickelodeon, The Patrick Star Show follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. His little sister, Squidina, works behind the scenes to make sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own hilariously absurd ways. The Star family’s unpredictable adventures often inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick’s TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television!

In addition to Fagerbakke, the voice cast includes Tom Wilson (SpongeBob SquarePants, Back to the Future) as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer (A Different World, Inspector Gadget) as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Squidina Star, Patrick’s eight-year-old little sister who sees herself as Patrick’s executive producer for his imaginary TV show; and Dana Snyder (The Penguins of Madagascar, Chowder) as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpat, the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.

Additional cast members include veteran actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica are co-executive producers of the series. The Patrick Star Show is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon.

Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, SpongeBob SquarePants chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Launched in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No 1 kids’ animated series on TV for the past 18 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30-plus languages and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every month.