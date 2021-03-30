‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Episode Pulled Over Storyline Concern

SpongeBob SquarePants has pulled the “Kwarantined Krab” episode from its current 12th season due to its “virus storyline.”

“The ‘Kwarantined Crab’ centers on a virus storyline, so we have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic,” Nickeledeon said Tuesday in a statement to Deadline.

In the episode, the Health Inspector finds a case of “Clam Flu” at the Krusty Krab restaurant and quarantines all patrons inside.

Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, SpongeBob SquarePants chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Launched in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No 1 kids’ animated series on TV for the past 18 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries and territories, translated in 30-plus languages and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every month.

IGN first reported the episode had been pulled.