‘Spiral: From The Book Of Saw’ Release Date Pushed Forward

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have pushed up the release date for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The latest in the Saw franchise will now open in theaters nationwide on May 14.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s President of Distribution, David Spitz was the first to confirm the news.

“With movie theaters now open in New York and Los Angeles and moviegoers returning to their favorite pastime, Spiral…puts a fresh spin on a favorite franchise. We know that Saw fans, as well as those experiencing their first Saw adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film,” he said. “We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films. We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.”

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman—who helmed Saw installments II, III and IV—Spiral follows respected police veteran Marcus (Samuel L. Jackson), cocky Detective Ezekial “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner, William (Max Minghella), as they investigate a series of grisly murders, which call to mind horrifying events from their city’s past. As Zeke unwittingly ensnares himself in this mystery, he must confront a familiar killer and his deadly game.

To date, the Saw films have grossed almost $1 billion worldwide. The franchise’s latest chapter was previously scheduled to open in theaters on May 21.

Written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is produced by Saw‘s original creatives, Mark Burg and Oren Koules. Marisol Nichols also stars.