Sophia Bush Partners With Wondery For ‘Work In Progress’ Podcast

Sophia Bush has joined forces with Wondery to launch new episodes of her podcast, Work In Progress.

The podcast, which will return in mid-April, features exclusive interviews with guests including Hillary Clinton, Diane von Furstenberg, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Jose Andres and more. Work in Progress with Sophia Bush sees frank, funny, personal, professional, and sometimes even political conversations with people who inspire the actress about how they’ve gotten to where they are, and where they think they’re still going. These discussions stem from her “aha” moment of realizing you are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress, simultaneously.

Work In Progress serves as a window into the minds and vulnerabilities of some of the most inspiring, influential and powerful celebrities, politicians, artists, activists, and professionals. Previous episodes’ guests include Damon Lindelof, Cori Bush, Mary L. Trump and Natalie Portman.

Wondery is a premium podcast organization known for “Dr. Death,” “The Shrink Next Door,” “American Scandal” and “Business Wars.” Several of Wondery’s titles are in the process of being adapted for scripted television, including Dirty John on USA, The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+ and Dr. Death with Peacock.

Work in Progress is currently available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are available.