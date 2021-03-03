Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Takes All International Rights To Sundance Comedy ‘Together Together’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has bought all international rights to writer-director Nikole Beckwith’s second feature, Together Together, which debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Starring in the comedy are The Hangover star Ed Helms, A Simple Favor actress and Big Mouth writer Patti Harrison, One Mississippi star Tig Notaro and SNL scribe Julio Torres along with Anna Konkle, Sufe Bradshaw, Rosalind Chao, Nora Dunn and Fred Melamed.

Bleecker Street acquired North American rights ahead of its virtual Sundance world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

The film charts how when a young loner named Anna is hired as the surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize the unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

The deal was brokered between Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions with UTA Independent Film Group and Eugene Pikulin of Bruns, Brennan & Berry on behalf of the filmmakers.

Pic was produced by Tango Entertainment, Stay Gold Features, Wild Idea and Kindred Spirit. Producers are Anthony Brandonisio, Daniela Taplin Lundberg and Tim Headington. Executive producers are Lia Buman, Anita Gou, Rebecca Cammarata, Bill Benenson, Nikole Beckwith as well as Kevin Mann, Chris Boyd, Toby Louie for Haven Entertainment and Daniel Crown of Red Crown Productions.

Beckwith’s 2015 debut Stockholm, Pennsylvania also debuted at Sundance and starred Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Nixon and Jason Isaacs.