Sony Pictures Employees Can Return To Culver City Lot As Soon As June

Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tony Vinciquerra on Monday sent an email to the Culver City, CA staff that a phased reopening of the studio offices will begin as the pandemic calms starting June 1, with a goal of having the lot “up to speed” by Labor Day.

Sony follows Warner Bros and Disney, both of which plan to have employees gradually returning starting in mid-summer.

Sony is still working out details, as Vinciquerra explains in his note below, but there will be limits in regards to how many employees return, and which office locations will be occupied. Additional safety measures will be implemented including stepping up the cleaning regimen, upgrading AC filters and UV lighting inside as well as increasing outside air circulation.

It’s all very good news as the motion picture industry overall looks to restore some form of our pre-pandemic normalcy.

You can read Vinciquerra’s email below:

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline and the number of vaccinations increase each day, we are starting to see very encouraging signs of recovery. With many state and local restrictions being reduced, allowing more businesses to reopen, we can now start moving into the next phases of our Return-to-Office planning.

Pending local government guidance, and continued progress on vaccinations, we plan to start welcoming more of our Culver City-based employees back starting June 1, with a tentative eye towards being fully up to speed on the lot by Labor Day.

In order to maintain our current safety protocols and appropriate distancing with those already working on productions on the lot, this next phase will be limited in terms of how many people we bring back, which office locations will be occupied and how often employees will be on site each week. Those details are currently being worked out with our P&O and Safety and Facilities teams. To help in this process, we would like to hear from you.

For those of you who are not already on the lot who wish to be considered for a return in this next phase, please click here to sign up and learn more about what to expect.

We will be following up with further details about our progress and timing in the weeks ahead and look forward to welcoming all employees back in future phases. In preparation for this next phase, we are putting in place additional safety measures including an enhanced cleaning regimen, upgraded air conditioning filters, UV lighting inside air conditioning equipment where possible, and increased outside air circulation. As we have in all of our Return-to-Office planning, we will provide ample notice when it’s time to return to help support successful transitions back and allow time to manage home and work demands.

The progress we are seeing worldwide in managing the virus’s spread and life slowly inching back to normal is some of the most exciting news we have seen throughout this difficult year. There is every reason to feel optimistic about the direction things are now headed. That said, please continue to be safe and adhere to CDC guidance and safety protocols.

Tony