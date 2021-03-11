Sony Pictures Classics Buys Art Doc ‘The Lost Leonardo’

Sony Pictures Classics has taken world rights – excluding UK, France and Germany – to The Lost Leonardo, the feature documentary directed by Andreas Koefoed about the remarkable story behind the most expensive painting ever sold.

The Salvator Mundi, a painting believed to be a rare work by Leonardo da Vinci, was sold at auction for $450M in 2017 by Christie’s in New York, setting a record. It was thought to be have been lost in the 17th century but was rediscovered in 2005 after being bought for just $10,000 from a private collection in New Orleans. The authenticity of the painting, which was eventually purchased by Saudi prince Badr bin Abdullah, is still disputed in some quarters.

Pic was produced by Andreas Dalsgaard for Copenhagen-based Elk Film and Christoph Jörg for Paris-based Pumpernickel Film. It is now in post-production. Dogwoof and its production finance arm, TDog Productions, are both financiers on the project. Dogwoof also handled the Sony deal.

“The story of the Salvator Mundi is a fascinating dark fairy tale” said Koefoed. “It merges the love of art, money and power in such an explosive way.”

“The Lost Leonardo is a gripping real-life art thriller with more twists than a John Le Carré novel,” added Jörg.

“We will marvel at truth stranger than fiction,” said Dalsgaard. “It’s definitely the most intriguing art story of the 21st century. It will take the audience from one secret world to another.”

“The Lost Leonardo is an art story like no other, which places us in the middle of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people in a story full of incredible twists and turns. We’re incredibly happy to be partnering on the film with Sony Pictures Classics, with whom we had such a successful collaboration with Maiden,” added Anna Godas and Oli Harbottle of Dogwoof.