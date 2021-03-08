‘Sons Of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter Makes Film Helming Debut On ‘This Beast’ For Blumhouse, Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Sutter has been set by Netflix to write, direct and produce This Beast, a drama that will mark his feature directorial debut. Blumhouse’s Jason Blum will produce the film along with Carla Hacken, who’ll produce under her Paper Pictures banner.

An 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. Dozens of innocents are slaughtered and the mayhem is driven to puritanical heights by religious fanaticism. The impossible task of killing the beast falls to a lowly trapper who promises he can stop the carnage. But for him this hunt is not a professional mission, it’s a deeply personal one. The idea was inspired by The Beast of Gévaudan, a true story about a mysterious beast that terrorized a French village in the 1760s.

“Bringing my disturbing, familial story sensibility into the Blumhouse world just seemed like something that had to happen,” Sutter said. And This Beast is the perfect project for that marriage. And Netflix is the perfect venue for that bloody ceremony.”

On the feature front, Sutter wrote Southpaw, the Antoine Fuqua-directed boxing drama that starred Jake Gyllenhaal. He is best known as creator, EP and showrunner on the drama series Sons of Anarchy, The Bastard Executioner and Mayans MC, after launching his career on The Shield.

“We’ve long been fans of Kurt and his unparalleled storytelling — that’s both visceral and packs an emotional punch,” Blum said. “We’re excited that Blumhouse is producing his first feature for Netflix.”

Blumhouse Television’s Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are the exec producers.

WME and attorney Michael Gendler rep Sutter.