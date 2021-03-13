SoFi Stadium’s The Lot To Host Drive-in Movies And Concerts Starting This Month

Event producers will be staging drive-in movies and concerts at The Lot in Hollywood Park near SoFi Stadium starting later this month.
The outdoor space can host up to 400 vehicles, spaced six feet apart, each night. The Lot is located is located on 300 acres near Lake Park.
Starting March 26-28, Family Style and Blondie Beach Records will host Drive-Thru Theater: 2 events. The fare includes the premiere of Mikey Alfred’s North Hollywood and a screening of Jurassic Park, along with a line-up of local Black-owned businesses serving food and selling merchandise and designs.
Participating businesses include Hotville Chicken, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Neighbors Skate Shop, Simply Wholesome, Babylon, Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine, Jah Mama Sauce, Blondie Beach Records, Jon & Vinny’s, Total Luxury Spa, The Serving Spoon and more.
Related Story
SoFi Stadium, New Home Of Los Angeles Rams & Chargers, Will Begin Inaugural Season Without Fans In Attendance
Food and merchandise can be ordered through a QR code on a mobile-ordering platform and will be delivered directly to marked parking spots using DoorDash.
Los Angeles-based record label Rancho Humilde will bring its “S.M.O” (Smoke Me Out) Tour to the venue for three drive-in concerts April 16-18. Latin artists Natanael Cano, Junior H, Ovi, Herencia De Patrones, Fuerza Regida, Legado 7, Arsenal Efectivo, Esteban Gabriel and Porte Diferente are on the bill.
Tickets are $300-$1,000 per vehicle and are now on sale. No concessions will be sold on-site. Guests can bring their own snacks and beverages, but no alcoholic beverages are allowed.
Face masks are required anytime guests exit the vehicle. Sound will be broadcast through a specific FM channel. Restrooms are available on-site and will undergo enhanced cleanings. The number of guests per vehicle must not exceed the number of safety belts within each vehicle.
More information on upcoming events is at thelot.hollywoodparkca.com.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.