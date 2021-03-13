SoFi Stadium’s The Lot To Host Drive-in Movies And Concerts Starting This Month

Event producers will be staging drive-in movies and concerts at The Lot in Hollywood Park near SoFi Stadium starting later this month.

The outdoor space can host up to 400 vehicles, spaced six feet apart, each night. The Lot is located is located on 300 acres near Lake Park.

Starting March 26-28, Family Style and Blondie Beach Records will host Drive-Thru Theater: 2 events. The fare includes the premiere of Mikey Alfred’s North Hollywood and a screening of Jurassic Park, along with a line-up of local Black-owned businesses serving food and selling merchandise and designs.

Participating businesses include Hotville Chicken, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Neighbors Skate Shop, Simply Wholesome, Babylon, Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine, Jah Mama Sauce, Blondie Beach Records, Jon & Vinny’s, Total Luxury Spa, The Serving Spoon and more.