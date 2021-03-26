‘Snowpiercer’: TNT To Drop First Half Of Season 2 Finale Early On VOD

Snowpiercer fans can get an early look at the season two finale two days before its air date.

TNT will drop the first hour of the two-hour season 2 finale early on Saturday, March 27, ahead of the finale’s full airing on Monday, March 29 at p.m. ET/PT. In this episode, Wilford (Sean Bean) presses forward on his endgame, as Layton (Daveed Diggs) sinks to new lows.

However, even with early access, viewers will have to wait until Monday, March 29 to catch the second half of the finale.

Season two highlights an entirely new power struggle that causes a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and Wilford, who has a new train, tech and game plan. While Layton and Wilford battle for control of Snowpiercer, Jennifer Connelly’s Melanie leads the charge on a new discovery that could change the fate of humanity. Snowpiercer season two also features Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

The series, which TNT renewed for season three, is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon-Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.