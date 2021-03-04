‘Snowpiercer’: Chelsea Harris Upped To Series Regular For Season 3 Of TNT Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Harris, who currently recurs as Sykes in the second season of TNT’s sci-fi thriller series Snowpiercer, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season.

Harris’ Sykes is a covert operative and the right-hand advisor to Mr. Wilford, played by Sean Bean. Sykes is reserved and coolly efficient. She is well-versed in the dark arts of intelligence and, while she seems loyal, one begins to wonder whether she can be trusted at all.

Harris has recurred since the first episode of Season 2 and will appear in eight episodes this season.

Based on the novel and 2013 film, Snowpiercer, starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Bean, is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. It centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Manson, who rewrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Derrickson and the movie’s producers Bong, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

New episodes are airing weekly on TNT and Netflix worldwide.

Harris will next be seen in Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick, which is set to be released on July 2, 2021. She recently landed a supporting role opposite Eliza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Michael Bay’s Ambulance for Netflix. Her past television credits include Designated Survivor, Station 19, Baby Daddy, Stalker, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy and more. Harris is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Infinity Entertainment.