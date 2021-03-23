‘Snowfall’ Renewed For Season 5 By FX

FX has handed Snowfall an early renewal for a fifth season, just three episodes into Season 4.

The crime drama from the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron is seeing ratings growth in its fourth season to date, up 41% over the same period in Season 3 and averaging 5.1 million total viewers across all platforms.

Snowfall, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m., takes place in the 1980s in South Central Los Angeles. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and the place they love.

With the entire nation taking note, the LAPD is diverting serious money and resources to the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. Powerful people are concerned from the hallways of the White House to those of CIA headquarters, where there are whispers that one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.

Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Amin Joseph and Angela Lewis also star. The Season 4 finale will air April 21.

Created by Singleton, Amadio and Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.