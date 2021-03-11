50 Cent’s ‘Black Mafia Family’ Adds Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony & Serayah To Starz Drama

Black Mafia Family now has two hip hop legends on board

Snoop Dogg has joined the Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson executive produced Starz drama. The chart topping rapper and Dolemite Is My Name star will have a spiritually themed recurring role on the Detroit-set series. In a Power reunion of sorts, La La Anthony has also been added to the cast of BMF as has Empire alum Serayah. Both actresses will have recurring guest roles on the show produced by 50’s G-Unit Film and Television in league with Lionsgate TV for Starz. – check out their character descriptions below.

As well as their mutual work on the Courtney Kemp-created Power and now BFM, 50 Cent and Anthony have teamed up for the soap Intercepted, which is currently in development at Starz.

As a part of the overall deal that 50 inked with the Jeff Hirsh-run Starz back in 2018, the long burgeoning BFM is based on the true life tale of the Motor City’s Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory drug trade sway that exploded an turned ugly in the late 1980’s, Starz officially gave the series the green light in April 2020, with writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins as showrunner.

The iconic Snoop Dogg will play “Pastor Swift,” the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor. He’s a man of The Word, with the aura of an ex-con. The Pastor believes in the power of the Lord, and does his best to keep Meech and Terry in good graces. But Pastor Swift eventually ingratiates himself into every part of the Flenory’s life, including helping find a lawyer, and becoming a confidante. Meech and Terry’s father resents all the attention the Pastor showers over the Flenory’s family, but no one can deny all the good the Pastor does for them.

La La Anthony will play “Markaisha Taylor,” the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer that Meech and Terry befriend. She sees something in Terry, a seriousness and a sense of purpose she feels she can harness to make herself rich and powerful. She develops a friendship with him and his confidant and eventually, his lover, putting everything Terry has built out on the streets at stake.

Serayah will play Demetrius Flenory’s girlfriend, “Lori Walker,” who is also the mother of his child “Neeka.” Walker is a smart, driven, yet naive college athlete who once fell for Meech’s bad boy charm. Walker is more mature and clear-eyed now. Her world centers more around her daughter, and she expects less out of Meech, which makes him want her more.

Jackson and Huggins EP BMF with Huggins also will executive produce with Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Starz. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

