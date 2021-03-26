‘SNL’ Host Maya Rudolph ‘Springs’ A Few Surprises In Promo For Her Upcoming Appearance

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with an old favorite cast member dropping in. Maya Rudolph is the host, with musical guest Jack Harlow.

Rudolph is not above shouting out her glee and taking advantage of Harlow and cast member Chris Redd, who attempts a coup by proclaiming his birthday. Unfortunately, Rudolph one-ups him by declaring it HER birthday. That shuts him down, at least until he looks it up and realizes she was born on July 27.

The second clip features Rudolph celebrating the many faceted joys of spring. Watch both for the full impact.