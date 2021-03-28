‘SNL’ Eschews Political Cold Open For MTV Spring Break Sketch Despite Maya Rudolph Hosting

Maya Rudolph, who has regularly played Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, is back in New York hosting the NBC comedy.

However, despite this, Lorne Michaels’ long-running comedy eschewed a sketch with Rudolph as Harris and instead chose to have her hosting an MTV-style Spring Break skit.

It marks the first time that Saturday Night Live hasn’t had a political cold open in a long time, given Joe Biden’s recent inauguration and the turbulent electoral situation.

Rudolph played Cece Vuvuzela, hosting a Singled Out-style gameshow, where three contestants had to guess whether the single girls were “snatched, vaxxed or waxed”.

Chris Redd, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney starred alongside Rudolph with Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner as the single ladies.

There were a few obvious digs at Florida with Rudolph’s Vuvuzela saying “You guys know no one partying in Miami is vaxed”, calling meth “Florida Adderall” and forcing one of the contestants to go on a solo date to the Versace Murder Steps.

“We’re so close to the end [of the pandemic], let’s ruin it,” she joked.