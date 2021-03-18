Sky Studios Launches Transistor Films With Team Behind Netflix’s ‘I Am A Killer’

Sky Studios has launched wholly-owned production outfit Transistor Films with the team behind Crime+Investigation UK and Netflix series I Am A Killer.

The company will be headed by Danny Tipping, who was most recently head of factual at Znak & Co, which houses I Am A Killer, and is behind shows including Fox’s Ultimate Tag. Tipping will be joined by executive producer Ned Parker, series producer Zoe Hines, and development executive Jason Oates.

Transistor Films has already secured an order from U.S. broadcaster Oxygen to make three-part series Living With A Serial Killer, while Sky Studios said it is in active development on a range of projects for U.S. and UK broadcasters, including Sky Crime and Sky Documentaries.

Caroline Cooper, Sky Studios’ chief operating officer, said: “The market for unscripted content has never been stronger. With a remit to produce premium factual content for broadcasters around the world, Transistor Films, perfectly complements Sky Studios’ existing range of production companies. Danny’s eye for new, untold stories and his global network make him ideally placed to lead Transistor Films in this new chapter.”

Tipping added: “The Transistor Films team and I couldn’t be more excited to get going this week under our new banner. Building on the success of our recent true crime series, we’ll be pushing further into documentary and factual entertainment programming over the coming months.”

Sky Studios also owns companies including The Great British Bake Off creator Love Productions and Blast! Films.