Sky Studios Hands Chief Content Officer Jane Millichip Europe-Wide Brief

Sky Studios has expanded the remit of chief content officer Jane Millichip from just the UK to all of Europe.

Millichip was upped from chief commercial officer to chief content officer last July, overseeing the Comcast-owned studio’s editorial output and production partnerships in the UK. She will now oversee Sky Studios’ editorial operations in Germany and Italy, with respective leaders Marcus Ammon and Nils Hartmann reporting to her.

In an email to staff, outgoing Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey said: “Last year, Jane took on responsibility for Sky Studios content teams in the UK, in addition to her commercial responsibilities. Effective today, Marcus Ammon and Nils Hartmann, our Sky Studios leadership in Germany and Italy, will report to Jane.

“Marcus and Nils are both exceptional talents, deeply respected by the industry and with strong creative instincts; understanding what our customers want and value, both in Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia, and across the Group. They have each built strong teams as well as bold and creatively ambitious slates.

“I would personally like to thank both of them for all they have delivered for Sky so far. Though, of course, they both know me well enough to know that I will quickly follow my thanks with ‘full steam ahead!’ I am excited to see them and their content teams thrive in this new structure.”