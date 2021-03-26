Sky Elevates Jamie Morris To Director Of Programs In UK & Ireland

Sky has promoted director of program strategy Jamie Morris to director of programs, in a move that will make him the formal deputy to Zai Bennett, the managing director of content in the UK and Ireland.

Morris and Bennett have been close colleagues for years, having worked together at BBC Three before moving to Sky in 2014. His promotion is recognition for his previous work in deputizing for Bennett and the 50% growth in Sky’s commissioning this year.

Morris led on the creation of Sky’s factual channels, including Sky Documentaries, and he has overseen the acquisition of titles including HBO Max drama The Flight Attendant. He will remain in charge of scheduling and overall program strategy.

In a note to staff, Bennett said: “Jamie will retain the programme strategy and research teams in his group, but will also now officially select commissioned and acquired titles with myself and the genre directors. He will also deputize for me on portfolio and content matters.

“Jamie and his team perform a pivotal role in designing and managing the individual content brands and his insight in to what we need across the services for our customers is key to our success. We aren’t changing any of our commissioning processes or routines, but this change will mean that we can make sure programming decisions continue to be made quickly and effectively across all genres.”