‘Sitting Pretty’ Memoir To Be Adapted For TV By Rebekah Taussig, Randall Einhorn, Mandeville Films & ABC Signature

In a competitive situation, ABC Signature has optioned Rebekah Taussig’s memoir Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body.

It will be developed for television by ABC Signature and studio-based Mandeville Films and director-producer Randall Einhorn’s Sad Unicorn banner. Taussig will co-write the adaptation with another writer. She will executive produce, along with Laurie Zaks, David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman from Mandeville Films as well as Einhorn, who is attached to direct. Jeremy Stern and Lea Cuello will oversee on behalf of Sad Unicorn and Mandeville, respectively.

Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body was published in August 2020 by HarperOne. Growing up as a paralyzed girl during the 90s and early 2000s, Taussig only saw disability depicted as something monstrous (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), inspirational (Helen Keller), or angelic (Forrest Gump). None of this felt right; and as she got older, she longed for more stories that allowed disability to be complex and ordinary, uncomfortable and fine, painful and fulfilling. Writing about the rhythms and textures of what it means to live in a body that doesn’t fit, Taussig reflects on everything from the complications of kindness and charity, living both independently and dependently, experiencing intimacy, and how the pervasiveness of ableism in our everyday media directly translates to everyday life.

A Kansas City writer and teacher, Taussig has a doctorate in Creative Nonfiction and Disability Studies. She has led workshops and presentations at the University of Michigan, University of Kansas, and Davidson College on disability representation, identity, and community.

Known for his work on The Office, Parks & Recreation, Modern Family, Fargo and Shameless, Einhorn has directed numerous pilots, seven of which have gone to series, including Wilfred, The Muppets for ABC, The Mick, Me, Myself & I, Lodge 49 and The Kids Are Alright. He executive produced It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Nurse Jackie.

Taussig is repped by CAA and Laura Lee Mattingly at Present Perfect Lit. Einhorn is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and attorney Michael Shenkman. Mandeville is repped by UTA and attorney John Meigs.