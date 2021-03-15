You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Ex-Sirens Media President Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh Launches Production Company Maven With Boat Rocker Studios

Courtesy of Shawn Witt

Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, who was previously President of ITV America-owned Sirens Media, has set up her own production company with Boat Rocker Studios.

Sebastian-Dayeh is launching Maven to produce unscripted content with an emphasis on female-led narratives and emerging voices.

She spent the last five years at the female-focused production company, where her credits include The Wedding Coach for Netflix, Lost Resort for TBS and HBO Max and Nikita Unfiltered for Snapchat. Previously, she was head of alternative programming at USA Network.

Boat Rocker Studios operates businesses such as Matador Content, which produces TBS’ Go-Big Show and Apple TV+’s doc Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry and Jay Peterson, co-founder of the company, was promoted to President, Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted at the end of last year as part of a restructure.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jessica for years in her capacity as a leading producer of unscripted projects and her track record of developing ground-breaking content is second to none,” said Jay Peterson, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted. “We’re excited to partner with her on this new venture and look forward to helping develop and produce original, meaningful projects that tell a deeper story about our culture.”

“I’m thrilled to be launching this venture with Boat Rocker and admire their creative philosophy and strategic approach to the industry,” added Sebastian-Dayeh. “I’m equally excited to have the artistic freedom to offer thoughtful storytelling, exceptional execution and to push the boundaries of pop culture in a myriad of ways. Being able to simultaneously champion and collaborate with incredible and under-represented creators is a dream come true.”

Sebastian-Dayeh is repped by WME and will be based in Maven’s Los Angeles office.

