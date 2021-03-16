Sinqua Walls Joins ‘At That Age’ NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Sinqua Walls (American Soul) is set as a series regular in At That Age, NBC’s ensemble drama pilot from Carla Banks-Waddles, Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written by Banks-Waddles, At That Age is an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

Walls will play Layton Cooper, the youngest of the siblings. Rough around the edges, but still has the Cooper charm.

Banks-Waddles executive produces with Lee via his Blackmaled Productions, and Chase as part of her deal with Universal TV.

At That Age was ordered to pilot in January 2020, but put on hold due to the coronavirus-related production shutdown.

Walls drew praise for his performance on BET series American Soul, portraying the legendary and infamous Soul Train impresario Don Cornelius. Walls previously starred on the hit Starz series Power, and was recently seen in the Netflix feature Otherhood opposite Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette, and the Clint Eastwood feature The 15:17 to Paris. He’ll next be seen in the Alicia Keys-produced Netflix untitled romantic comedy film, starring alongside Christina Milian and Jay Pharoah. He also was recently announced to star in the thriller Alice, alongside Keke Palmer, Common and Jonny Lee Miller, directed by Krystin Ver Linden.

Walls is repped by Paradigm and Artists First.