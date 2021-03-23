Shudder Buys Supernatural Horror-Thriller ‘Fried Barry’ For North America & International Territories

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ genre streamer Shudder has picked up South African horror-thriller Fried Barry for domestic and a host of international territories.

The film is the feature debut from music video director Ryan Kruger and stars newcomer Gary Green as a drug-addled degenerate who takes a backseat as an alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. The film is an extension of Kruger’s 2017 short of the same name.

Shudder will debut the movie in North America, the UK and Ireland, and Australia and New Zealand on May 6.

The pic had its world premiere at the 2020 Cinequest Film Festival and also screened at Sitges, Fantasia, Grimmfest and Fantaspoa. It is produced by James C. Williamson and Kruger and executive produced by Nicolai Fuglsig. Williams and Kruger combined on the screenplay. Also in the cast are Bianka Hartenstein, Sean Cameron Michael, Chanelle de Jager, Joey Cramer and Jonathan Pienaar.

“Fried Barry is going to blow people’s minds when it hits Shudder. It’s a bold, creative film from the delightfully demented yet visionary mind of Ryan Kruger and unlike anything else you’ll see this year,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder.

“We had an incredible year on the festival circuit and the fan response has been nothing short of explosive,” added director and writer Ryan Kruger. “Fried Barry has achieved this great cult following, and I couldn’t think of a better home for its hugely anticipated release other than with Shudder.”

Deadline previously posted the film’s trailer, which you can watch here.