Showtime Sets Patricia Kollappallil As SVP Corp Comms & Henry Goldblatt As VP Awards

Showtime made a pair of executive appointments today, naming Patricia Kollappallil As SVP Corporate Communications and Henry Goldblatt as VP Awards.

With more than 20 years of experience, Kollappallil will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of all corporate public relations initiatives including corporate communications, distributor relations, marketing, digital and social media, acquisitions, streaming and new business development initiatives. She also will take a key role in diversity, equity and inclusion and corporate social responsibility efforts for Showtime, consulting across all internal departments and coordinating efforts with ViacomCBS. Kollappallil will be one of the primary liaisons with ViacomCBS Communications on coordinating long-range communications strategies.

Kollappallil most recently served as Global VP Corporate Communications & Public Relations at Vice Media, where she oversaw corporate communications and internal communications managing global employee programs. Prior to Vice, Kollappallil was SVP Communications at Discovery’s TLC and earlier served as SVP Communications and Talent Management for Animal Planet.

“Patricia brings a dynamic voice, terrific skillset and tremendous experience to our Corporate Communications team, as well as a wonderfully innovative approach,” EVP Communications Erin Calhoun said. “Henry is well-known in the entertainment community and will provide a fresh perspective to our awards campaigns. Each of them will be a tremendous asset in continuing to help elevate Showtime as a premium entertainment brand.”

Goldblatt will oversee Showtime marketing and communications awards efforts across all original scripted and unscripted projects, including For Your Consideration events, submissions and awards-related talent relations. He will also work with marketing on outdoor, print and digital award ad campaigns. In addition, he will serve as the main liaison between the network and key guilds and awards organizations worldwide.

Goldblatt previously served as Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Weekly and spent seven years at Fortune magazine as a senior editor, a writer covering the media and telecommunications beats and a reporter for the brand’s signature Fortune 500 list. Since leaving EW in 2019, Goldblatt has served as a juror for the Peabody Awards, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and Watch! magazine.