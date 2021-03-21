Showtime Sets Premiere Dates For ‘The Chi,’ ‘Black Monday’ & New Comedy ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’

Showtime has announced May 23 premiere dates for acclaimed returning series, The Chi and Black Monday, and new half-hour comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors.

Heading into its fourth Season, The Chi debuts at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season 3 of Black Monday kicks off at 10 p.m., with Flatbush Misdemeanors launching at 10:30 p.m.

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe—with Common (Selma) also on board as an EP—The Chi is a coming-of-age drama, centered on a group of residents on Chicago’s South Side who bond deeply, after connecting by coincidence.

Season 4’s cast will feature Jacob Latimore (Like a Boss), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. Stars Luke James and Curtiss Cook have been upped to series regulars, while returning guest stars include Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Tabitha Brown and Jason Weaver.

EPs on Season 4 of The Chi also include Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone, of Freedom Road Productions, and Hillman Grad Productions President Rishi Rajani, along with Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, and showrunner Justin Hillian.

Created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, Black Monday is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, following a set of Wall Street outsiders whose actions lead to the worst stock market crash in history. Earning star Don Cheadle two Emmy nominations and one Golden Globe nom, the comedy returning for a new set of 10 episodes also stars Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and Paul Scheer. Rannells and Hall serve as producers, while Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produce.

Created, executive produced, written by and starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, Flatbush Misdemeanors is based on a series of award-winning shorts, also created by Iso and Perlman. The pair star in the comedy as Kevin and Dan, long-time friends who look to thrive and make new connections in their new neighborhood of Flatbush, Brooklyn. A co-production between Showtime and Avalon (Breeders, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), the series’ other EPs include director Justin Tipping and showrunner Nastaran Dibai, along with Avalon’s Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello.