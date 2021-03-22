FX Names Shola Ajewole SVP Creative & Cultural Diversity

FX’s business affairs executive Shola Ajewole has been named to the newly created position of SVP, Creative and Cultural Diversity, FX.

Reporting to FX Chairman John Landgraf and working closely with talent, Ajewole has been tasked with ensuring that FX and FX Productions’ commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in all aspects of the company’s culture, creative relationships and content. He will also work closely with Disney General Entertainment Content’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion team on corporate and FX-specific initiatives.

“I can’t think of a better person than Shola to take this new role as we strive to be more inclusive and continue to develop programming that is more reflective of our world,” said Landgraf. “We’ve had the great fortune of working closely with Shola on the legal side of our original programming, and it became very clear to me and everyone on our team that he was a perfect fit for this position. He understands our brand, has great creative instincts and is passionate about this opportunity to help us improve and diversify the FX brand and culture.”

Ajewole joined FX in 2016 as VP, Business Affairs and was the lead business affairs executive on numerous scripted, animated and non-scripted projects. He was selected for the Disney Belong Associate Program (2019) and Executive Leadership Program (2020) and is a founding member of the LA chapter of 21st Century Fox Black Employee Network Group (NOIR), Walt Disney Television’s Black Business Employment Resource Group (NOIR LA) and Fox Networks Group’s Pro-Bono Counsel.

Prior to FX, Ajewole was VP Business and Legal Affairs at Fox 21 TV Studios. He first came to Fox in 2013 as Director, Business and Legal Affairs for Fox Sports and was promoted to Senior Director.

A lawyer by trade, Ajewole began his career in 2002 at the Weil, Gotshal and Manges law firm in New York as IP/Media Practice Group Associate, leaving for Comcast Entertainment Group as Counsel of Business Affairs in 2007. In 2009 he joined ABC Television Group as Director of Business Affairs and one year later became Counsel, Legal Affairs at ABC Studios, rising to Associate Principal Counsel.

“I’m honored to take this new role and excited to work with John Landgraf, Eric Schrier and the rest of my colleagues to help FX build on its tradition of empowering diverse creative voices and championing content that celebrates understanding and inclusion,” Ajewole said. “Throughout my career, I’ve remained committed to inclusion because it’s enormously rewarding from an artistic, business and cultural level. FX has been a leader and a model for change in our industry and I’m thrilled to help us build upon that legacy.”

FX has made great strides in behind-the-camera diversity. After the network ranked at the bottom in 2015, with 85% of its directors being white men, Landgraf led an effort that resulted in projected 63% of FX’s 2021 being helmed by diverse/female directors – the first time that white male directors will not be in the majority.