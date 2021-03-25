Sharon Horgan’s Merman Teams With Paul Feig, Lionsgate To Remake BBC Comedy ‘Motherland’ In The U.S.

Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s British production company Merman is teaming with Paul Feig and Lionsgate to remake the popular BBC Two comedy Motherland for an American audience.

The project is in the early stages of development and has attached Grace and Frankie and United We Fall writer Julieanne Smolinski. Bridesmaids director Feig, who has a first-look deal with Lionsgate, is involved through his Feigco Entertainment outfit.

Motherland has run for two seasons on the BBC, with a third on the way. It follows a group of London parents navigating the trials and traumas of juggling careers and childcare. The cast includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Lucy Punch, Paul Ready, Philippa Dunne, and Tanya Moodie.

It hails from Merman and Delightful Industries. The series is written by Horgan (Catastrophe), Holly Walsh (Dead Boss), Helen Linehan, and Barunka O’Shaughnessy (Lethal). Executive Producers for Merman are Mountford and Horgan, with Richard Boden for Delightful and Walsh. Horgan is only involved in the U.S. remake as an executive producer alongside Mountford and Walsh.

Motherland is not the first BBC comedy to enter the hands of Feig. He is also adapting BBC Three’s This Country, which was handed a 14-episode series order by Fox last year.

UK trade Broadcast first reported the Motherland news.