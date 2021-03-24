‘Shantaram’: Alexander Siddig Joins Apple Series Ahead Of Production Restart

EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Game of Thrones alum Alexander Siddig has been tapped to star opposite Charlie Hunnam in Apple’s sweeping international drama series Shantaram, based on Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling novel. It hails from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television Studios.

Shot across two continents, Shantaram tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.

Siddig, a series regular, will play Khader Khan, the revered kingpin of Bombay’s underworld who acts as a surrogate father to Lin.

Shantaram is written and executive produced by Steven Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Richard Sharkey, Bharat Nalluri, who is set to direct six episodes, Steve Golin, Nicole Clemens, Andrea Barron, Justin Kurzel and Eric Singer also executive produce.

The series, which previously shot two episodes before pausing filming in late February 2020, is gearing up for to restart production in May on the remaining 10 episodes.

Siddig’s recent TV credits include Netflix’s The Spy and Epix’s Deep State. In features, he was recently seen in 21 Bridges and Skylines. Siddig is repped by Zero Gravity Management, Markham Froggatt and Del Shaw.

The Shantaram novel is described as an exploration of love, forgiveness, and courage on the long road to redemption. It has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide and sold over six million copies to date.