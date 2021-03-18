Shannon Woodward To Headline ‘Bucktown’, Nicole Richie Also Cast In ABC Comedy Pilot

Shannon Woodward (Westworld) has been tapped as the lead of ABC family comedy pilot Bucktown. Nicole Richie also has been cast in the project from a trio behind ABC’s The Conners, Emily Wilson, Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner.

Written by Wilson, Bucktown centers on Amy (Woodward), who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood where she grew up. Amy reconnects with her teenage niece living there due to her sister’s latest rehab stint and resolves to stay when she realizes that her mom and niece aren’t quite equipped to go it alone.

Richie plays Jan, Amy’s boss. A self-centered force who tends to suck up all the energy in a room, Jan is very professional — except in the extremely unprofessional partnership with her husband, Finn.

Wilson, Gilbert and Werner exec produce with Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers. ABC Signature is the studio.

This marks Woodward’s return to the family comedy genre after her starring role in Raising Hope. Richie recently did an arc on ABC’s Bless This Mess.