‘Shameless’: Shar Jackson Joins Showtime Series As Recurring

Shar Jackson
Photo by Steve Granitz

EXCLUSIVE: Moesha alumna Shar Jackson is set for a recurring role on the 11th and final season of Showtime’s hit dramedy Shameless.

Jackson will play Constance, a woman in her early 40s who lives in Louisville and is the cousin of Veronica (Shanola Hampton).

Starring William H. Macy, the final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the Covid pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile.

Jeremy Allen, Ethan Cutkosky, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner also star.

Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Jackson is best known for playing Niecy on 90’s hit sitcom Moesha, as well as her roles in Love and Basketball, Good Burger and The Parkers. Jackson is repped by Ryan Glasgow at Mills Kaplan Entertainment.

