‘Shameless’ Adds Shakira Barrera In Recurring Role; Chrissie Fit To Recur On Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Shakira Barrera and Chrissie Fit
Shakira Barrera, Chrissie Fit Mega

EXCLUSIVE: GLOW alum Shakira Barrera will recur in the final season of Shameless as Heidi, the series’ last recurring character.

Heidi is a recently released inmate who goes on a terrorizing crime spree when she hits the streets.

Starring William H. Macy, the 11th and final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. Jeremy Allen, Ethan Cutkosky, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, Shanola Hampton, Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner also star.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Barrera appeared as Yolanda (aka Yo-Yo) in Netflix’ GLOW, and recently recurred on Animal Kingdom. Her additional credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Lethal Weapon and Queen of the South. She also appeared in HBO’s High & Mighty and It’s Bruno.

She is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Arc Artist Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Chrissie Fit will recur in Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer series.

A modern take on the 1997 horror film, the project comes from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios Original Film. Written by Sara Goodman (Preacher) based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series has the same premise as the movie adaptation – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

Details about Fit’s character have yet to be revealed.

The previously announced cast includes Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Bill Heck and Sonya Balmores.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman will write and executive produce along with executive producers Shay Hatten, Original Film’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear. Craig Macneill will serve as director and executive producer for the first episode.

Fit appeared in the Pitch Perfect and Teen Beach Movie franchises. She also acted opposite Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. in All My Life. Her additional credits include Lissette Feliciano’s SXSW film Women Is Losers and Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

She is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

