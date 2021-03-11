‘Panopticon’, With Shailene Woodley, Anthony Mackie & Jacob Latimore, Pre-Sells Around The World For AGC

EXCLUSIVE: AGC International has closed a raft of pre-sales on in-demand thriller Panopticon out of the virtual EFM.

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Anthony Mackie (Avengers), and Jacob Latimore (The Chi) are set to star in the Ridley Scott-execed feature, which is slated to shoot in New Mexico from July. Andrés Baiz (Narcos) will direct from the Black List script by Emily Jerome.

Significant deals have been closed with Metropolitan Filmexport in France, Square One Entertainment in Germany and Austria, Notorious Pictures in Italy and Spain, Dutch FilmWorks in Benelux, Nordisk Film in Scandinavia, Top Film in C.I.S., Vertical Entertainment in Eastern Europe and Sun Distribution in Latin America.

Pacts have also closed for Joy N Contents Group in South Korea, MovieCloud in Taiwan, Odeon in Greece, Selim Ramia & Co. in the Middle East, BG Film in Turkey, Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand, PT Prima in Indonesia, Nos Lusomundo in Portugal, United King in Israel, and RDM for Airlines.

Negotiations are ongoing with the few remaining unsold international territories. CAA Media Finance are handling U.S. rights.

In Panopticon, Woodley will play Chase, an ambitious young Wall Street trader who seizes upon a hot investment opportunity in PCC Correctional, a private prison group racking up huge profits. She soon uncovers an operation rife with violence and malfeasance. Forced to choose between profiting from a gold mine career opportunity and doing the right thing, Chase teams up with a local prison guard (Mackie) to take on a culture of corrupt boardrooms, white supremacists, prison gangs and crooked correctional officers, to break apart the system that’s made her a rising star.

AGC Studios is fully financing and producing with Scott Free Productions. Tom Moran and Vera Meyer are shepherding the project with Kevin Walsh producing for Scott Free alongside screenwriter Jerome and AGC Studios’ Ford and Head of Production Linda McDonough.