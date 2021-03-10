You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Lightbulb Inks UK Rights To EFM Trio Including Dystopian Thriller ‘Undergods’ & RJ Mitte Pic

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Canada Deal For Sundance ‘Sesame Street’ Doc; U.S. Deal For Doc ‘It’s Not A Burden’ — North American Briefs

Sesame Street Gang Sundance

EFM Deal For Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street

EXCLUSIVE: Following its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, LevelFilm acquired Canadian rights to documentary Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street out of the virtual EFM. The film goes inside the minds of the Sesame Street creators, artists, writers, and educators who together established one of the most influential programs in TV history. Directed by Marilyn Agrelo, the doc was inspired by Michael Davis’s book chronicling the rise of the popular children’s show. The deal was negotiated by Hudakoc and John Bain, Head of Distribution at levelFILM and Mike Messina, EVP of Distribution, for Screen Media. It was produced by Trevor Crafts and Ellen Scherer Crafts of LA-based Macrocosm Entertainment, with producer Lisa Diamond. “Much like in the rest of the world, Sesame Street is beloved in Canada,” said David Hudakoc, Managing Director of levelFILM. “The positive impact the show has had on generations of children is undeniable, and Marilyn Agrelo’s doc gives us an inspiring view into the people and characters that have shaped generations the world over. Now more than ever, we are excited to share this heartwarming and moving film with audiences across Canada.”

Gravitas Acquires Doc It’s Not A Burden

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired the North American rights to distribute Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michelle Boyaner’s new documentary It’s Not A Burden: The Humor and Heartache of Raising Elderly Parents. Featuring writer-director Boyaner’s complex and tender journey caring for her own parents, the film also provides a glimpse into the lives of several other families each with their own diverse backgrounds, unique challenges, and personalities. “Filmed over four years, I fell in love with the families and their dedication, humor and willingness to open their homes and hearts to us,” said Boyaner. “The universal issue we face around the topic of caring for our aging parents reminds us all that we are not alone.” The film will be released on VOD on June 1, 2021. Barbara Green served as cinematographer/editor/producer. Katie Ford and Wendy Zipes Hunter served as producers.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad