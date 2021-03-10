Canada Deal For Sundance ‘Sesame Street’ Doc; U.S. Deal For Doc ‘It’s Not A Burden’ — North American Briefs

EFM Deal For Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street

EXCLUSIVE: Following its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, LevelFilm acquired Canadian rights to documentary Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street out of the virtual EFM. The film goes inside the minds of the Sesame Street creators, artists, writers, and educators who together established one of the most influential programs in TV history. Directed by Marilyn Agrelo, the doc was inspired by Michael Davis’s book chronicling the rise of the popular children’s show. The deal was negotiated by Hudakoc and John Bain, Head of Distribution at levelFILM and Mike Messina, EVP of Distribution, for Screen Media. It was produced by Trevor Crafts and Ellen Scherer Crafts of LA-based Macrocosm Entertainment, with producer Lisa Diamond. “Much like in the rest of the world, Sesame Street is beloved in Canada,” said David Hudakoc, Managing Director of levelFILM. “The positive impact the show has had on generations of children is undeniable, and Marilyn Agrelo’s doc gives us an inspiring view into the people and characters that have shaped generations the world over. Now more than ever, we are excited to share this heartwarming and moving film with audiences across Canada.”

