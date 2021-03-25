‘Sesame Street: 50 Years Of Sunny Days’ To Introduce Black Muppets Family, Examine Show Legacy

A two-hour documentary special produced by Time Studios highlighting the 50-year impact of Sesame Street and the Sesame Workshop nonprofit behind it is coming to ABC. It will also introduce the first Black Muppets family.

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days will air Monday, April 26 and feature guests W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen and Usher.

For more than a half-century, Sesame Street has addressed and explained diversity, equity, and inclusion around the globe by using the universal tools of music, empathy and celebrity. Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days reflects upon the efforts that have earned the show respect and qualification around the globe.

The special also chronicles the creation and introduction of a Black family of Sesame Street Muppets, Wes and Elijah Walker, a father-and-son duo who are at the heart of Sesame Workshop’s new racial justice initiative Coming Together.

For Time Studios, the production is directed by Rebecca Gitlitz and executive produced by Alexa Conway and Ian Orefice.