Open Road Horror Feature ‘Separation’ Moves To Late April Following ‘Black Widow’s Move To July

EXCLUSIVE: With Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow jumping from May 7 to July 9, there’s a lot more oxygen in the late spring theatrical release calendar. Open Road will take advantage of that pic’s absence and is moving up its horror feature Separation from April 23 to April 30.

Deadline first told you about Open Road and Briarcliff Entertainment jointly acquiring U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to the movie which stars Rupert Friend, Violet McGraw, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer and Brian Cox.

The William Brent Bell-directed feature, which was written by Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun, tells the terrifying consequences of divorce: a young girl finds solace in her artist father and her dead mother. The movie was shot entirely in New York City, and is is produced by Bell, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak, Jesse Korman and Clay Pecorin. EPs are Seth Posternak, Russell Geyser, Jane Oster, James Masciello, Matt Sidari and Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg.

Open Road and Briarcliff acquired Separation from Rainmaker Films, Yale Productions and The Machine Room, in association with Post Film.

Open Road has released two Liam Neeson action movies during the pandemic: Honest Thief last fall which made $14.2M at the domestic B.O. and The Marksman, which is still in wide release in its 10th week with a running total of $14.3M. When NYC theaters reopened over the weekend of March 5-7, Neeson came out and thanked fans for coming out to AMC Lincoln Square.

Here’s the updated wide release calendar through the end of summer — clearly pics are going to have to move, the deeper we get into summer:

March 26

Nobody (Uni)

March 31

Godzilla v. Kong (WB/Legendary/HBO Max)

April 2

The Unholy (Sony)

Voyagers Lionsgate

April 9

Voyagers (Lionsgate)

April 16

Mortal Kombat (New Line/HBO Max)

April 23

The Wrath of Man (UAR)

April 30

Separation (Open Road)

May 14

Those Who Wish Me Dead (WB/HBO Max)

May 21

Spiral (Lionsgate)

Paramount

May 28

Cruella(Dis/Disney Premier)

A Quiet Place II (Paramount)

June 4

Vivo (Sony)

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (New Line/HBO Max)

Spirit Untamed (Dreamworks Animation/Universal)

June 11

In the Heights (WB/HBO Max)

June 25

F9 (Universal)

June 30

Zola (A24)

July 2

Top Gun: Maverick (Par)

July 9

Black Widow (Dis/Disney Premier)

The Forever Purge (Universal/Blumhouse)

July 16

Cinderella (Sony)

Dog (UAR)

The Night House(Searchlight)

Space Jam 2 (WB/HBO Max)

July 23

Old (Universal)

The Green Knight A24

July 30

Jungle Cruise (Dis)

The Green Knight (A24)

Aug. 6

Hotel Transylvania 4 (Sony)

The Suicide Squad (WB/HBO Max)

Aug. 13

Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM

Don’t Breathe 2 (Screen Gems)

Free Guy (20th, moved from May 21)

Bios (Universal/Amblin)

Respect (UAR)

Aug. 20

The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 (LG)

Paw Patrol (Paramount)

Aug. 27

The Beatles: Get Back (Dis)

Candyman (Uni/MGM)

Sept 3

Jackass (Par)

Resident Evil: Raccoon City (Screen Gems)

Reminiscence (WB/HBO Max)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Dis)