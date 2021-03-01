Open Road & Briarcliff Land ‘Separation’, Set April Wide Release For William Brent Bell-Helmed Horror Film With Brian Cox & Rupert Friend

EXCLUSIVE: Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment jointly acquired U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to Separation, a horror film directed by William Brent Bell (The Devil Inside, The Boy) and starring Rupert Friend, Violet McGraw, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer and Brian Cox. The distributor has set an April 23 date for a wide theatrical release.

Pic was acquired from Rainmaker Films, Yale Productions and The Machine Room, in association with Post Film. Scripted by Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun, the film tells of the terrifying consequences of divorce and is the story of a young girl who finds solace in her artist father and her dead mother. Shot entirely in New York City, Separation is produced by Bell, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak, Jesse Korman and Clay Pecorin. Executive producers are Seth Posternak, Russell Geyser, Jane Oster, James Masciello, Matt Sidari and Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg.

Ortenberg called the film, “another terrific genre film by William Brent Bell with standout performances by Brian Cox, Rupert Friend, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Mamie Gummer. The film is certain to entertain and enthrall audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats.”

Said Bell: “So many of us know the pain of being a child caught between divorcing parents. Separation allowed me to tell a side of that story in the genre of film I love so much. I believe in the power of the theatrical experience and am thrilled we have partnered with Open Road on a large-scale release.”